Senior BJP leaders to mobilize party workers in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-11-2019 17:12 IST
  Created: 23-11-2019 17:12 IST
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri, will mobilize party workers and office bearers for the upcoming Assembly polls by attending meetings in the Lok Sabha constituencies beginning Sunday, a senior leader of Delhi BJP said. The Shahri Kendra Pramukh Sammelan will be held in all seven parliamentary constituencies with Javadekar and Puri attending meetings in New Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies on Sunday.

"The senior leaders will interact with 3,786 Shahri Kendra conveners and other office bearers during these meetings to get feedback on various local issues and discuss ways to mobilise booth level workers," he said. Besides Javadekar and Puri, the local MPs and other senior leaders including national office bearers Bhupendra Yadav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, Shyam Jaju, Dushyant Gautam, and senior Delhi unit leaders Vijender Gupta, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay among others will address the meetings, he said.

The meetings assume significance in the wake of the Assembly polls in Delhi scheduled to be held early next year. Former and current legislators, municipal councilors, ward and district level office bearers will attend the meetings.

The BJP is gearing up to face the Assembly polls to upstage the ruling AAP to come back to power in Delhi after loosing it 21 years ago in 1998. In the last Assembly polls, the BJP managed to scrape through by winning just three seats and was vanquished by the AAP that romped home with 67 of the 70 constituencies.

