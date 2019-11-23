International Development News
From Dec 16, residents in Delhi's unauthorised colonies can apply for ownership rights online: Puri

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:40 IST
Residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. The applicants will get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application, the minister said at the launch of a portal which will 'define and delineate' the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here using satellite imagery.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a bill which provides a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people. The decision is politically significant as it will benefit millions of poor migrants who hold key to the assembly election due early next year and had backed the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls.

Inaugurating the website developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Puri said: "What the Delhi government couldn't do in 11 years, we have done that in just three months". Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of delaying the process of delineation of unauthorised colonies on various pretexts, Puri said, "Obstructionist and irresponsible attitude of the Delhi government is evident on every issue pertaining to the welfare of the people.

"We want the resident welfare associations to look at the boundaries delineated using satellite imagery and convey their suggestions and objections within 15 days". The Union minister said that another website will be launched for residents to apply for ownership rights starting December 16. The applicants will have to register and upload the required documents -- general power of attorney, payment receipt, possession letter, etc -- on the website, DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor said.

"Thereafter, a team of DDA will visit the spot for verification. The officials will help the applicants remove deficiencies, in case there are any," he said. Kapoor said DDA will start operating helpline centres at its local offices from December 1 to make the process smooth.

In a bid to remove legal hurdles in granting ownership in unauthorised colonies, the lieutenant governor has already declared 79 villages as 'urban areas'. Ongoing cases pertaining to change of land use will also be withdrawn soon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

