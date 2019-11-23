International Development News
Development News Edition

We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:16 IST
We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP

The BJP on Saturday asserted that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, saying the tie-up was guided by the "given situation". BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress-NCP and the Shiv Sena, saying those who were "dead opposed" to each other joined hands to "grab" power, while the saffron party and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had won the popular mandate to form government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Maharashtra governor took the decision to swear-in Fadnavis and Pawar as the chief minister and the deputy chief minister after both leaders, as the heads of their respective legislative parties, gave the letters of support of their MLAs. The governor had no counter-claim by any other party or alliance, he said.

Prasad expressed confidence that the BJP-led government enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs but did not put numbers to that, saying the floor of the Assembly is the proper place for this and an "effective majority" will be proven. Hitting back at the Congress over its allegation of "murder of democracy" against the BJP, he said wryly that if the Sena sacrifices its principles to ally with the Congress, then this is a "respect" for democracy but if the BJP works for a stable government and is supported by a big section of the NCP, then this is against it.

He said leaders of the Congress as well as the NCP had said earlier that the mandate was for them to sit in opposition but they then got into "match-fixing" to grab power. Asked about the BJP allying with Ajit Pawar, he said a decision was taken "given the situation" as a big like Maharashtra needs to have a stable government.

Pawar has often been accused of corruption by the BJP in the past. Prasad said the rival parties were in a conspiracy to control India's "financial capital" (Mumbai) through back door, underlining the import of controlling power in resource-rich Maharashtra to influence national politics.

To the opposition's contention if the Union Cabinet had met to revoke the President's rule in the state, he said the prime minister has got certain power under Rule 12 of Government of India (transaction of business) rules and there is procedure for the Cabinet to give ex-facto approval to a decision. Prasad also had strong words for the Sena, a longtime ally of the BJP which broke ties in its bid to rule the state, said the party sacrificed principles of Hindutva and nationalism of its founder Bal Thackeray in its greed for power.

Sena's leaders and Saamna, a daily run by the party, used "abuses" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah while remaining in the alliance, he said. Noting that the BJP-Sena alliance had won a majority, the BJP leader said the "prospect" of Fadnavis becoming chief minister played a crucial role in the victory of Sena candidates and so did the support of his party's support base.

The BJP on its own won close to 70 per cent of seats it had fought, he said. "The electoral as well as moral mandate of forming the government was with the BJP," he said, and wondered as to what was behind the Sena's "excitement" to rule the state. He, though, did not elaborate.

Fadnavis will give a stable, honest and effect government to the state, he added. Asked about claims of NCP president Sharad Pawar that a majority of the party's MLAs are with him, Prasad said he will not comment on its internal matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...

I'd have rather died at sea than return to Libya, says rescued migrant

An African migrant recently rescued from a crowded dinghy drifting in the Mediterranean said he would have rather died at sea than return to Libya, highlighting the desperation driving the current wave of immigration to Europe.Ibrahim Assou...

Director duo Shiboprosad-Nandita to make two children's films

After their 2018 hit flick Haami, which was based on bonding between children, filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy will make two new childrens movies next year. Speaking to reporters at a programme here on Friday, Mukherjee...

Improve behaviour towards patients: Yogi to doctors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday asked doctors to adhere to their oath and improve behaviour towards patients. Doctors should remember their Hippocratic oath. If you misbehave with patients, they will not come t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019