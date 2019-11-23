International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Our 5 MLAs are not in contact with us, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Five party MLAs are not in contact with us, said NCP leader Nawab Malik soon after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:17 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik talking to media persons after the party meeting in Mumbai on Saturday evening.. Image Credit: ANI

Five party MLAs are not in contact with us, said NCP leader Nawab Malik soon after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party here on Saturday. "Five of our MLAs are not in contact with us. Six are about to arrive and rest have arrived," Malik told media persons. NCP has 54 MLAs in Maharashtra's 288-member assembly.

Malik said: "On the basis of numbers we have, we will defeat the government in the election of Speaker itself. After which Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra." He further said that in the NCP meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed that the party does not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision and he has been removed as the NCP's legislative party leader.

"Till the election of the new leader, Jayant Patil has been given the responsibility of the legislative party leader," said Malik. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second term on Saturday morning, while Ajit Pawar has been made his deputy.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Sunday hear the joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Fadnavis to form the government on November 23. (ANI)

