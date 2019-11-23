International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Australian politician says media revelations of Chinese spying disturbing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:24 IST
UPDATE 3-Australian politician says media revelations of Chinese spying disturbing

A senior Australian politician on Saturday said he was disturbed by the reported efforts of China to infiltrate politics in Australia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan detailed by an asylum seeker who said he was a Chinese spy.

Resource-rich Australia's ties with its most important trading partner China have deteriorated in recent years, amid accusations that Beijing is meddling in domestic affairs. "These are very disturbing reports," said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, adding that government law agencies were dealing with the matter.

The defector, named as Wang "William" Liqiang by the Age newspaper, gave a sworn statement to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), identifying China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong, the newspaper said. He has also purportedly revealed details of how China funds and conducts political interference in Taiwan and Australia, the Age reported.

Police in China's financial hub of Shanghai, responding to the Australian report, said Wang was a 26-year-old unemployed man from the eastern province of Fujian and was wanted in connection with a fraud case. On April 10, he went to Hong Kong carrying a fraudulent Chinese passport and Hong Kong permanent residency card, which they added in a brief statement.

Wang had previously been convicted of fraud in 2016 in Fujian, Shanghai police said. Reuters reported before Australia's election in May that Australian intelligence had determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and the three largest political parties. China denies the accusations.

Wang said he was a part of an intelligence operation within a Hong Kong-listed company that infiltrated universities and media, the Age said. "I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities," it cited Wang as saying in his October statement to the intelligence agency.

The ASIO declined to comment, saying only that it did not comment on operational matters or individuals. Wang also said there were plans by China to disrupt the presidential vote on the self-ruled island of Taiwan next year, the Age added.

Taiwan's presidential office said the government was investigating. A spokeswoman for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party called the information in Australian media a reminder of the threat from China. "Whether it is the Chinese internet army or the Chinese government, it is using the democratic system of Taiwan to infringe upon our democracy," Lee Yen-jong said.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control. Han Kuo-yu, the presidential candidate of Taiwan's main opposition, the China-friendly Kuomintang party, urged the government to immediately send a team to Australia to investigate.

Wang also gave Australia details of the kidnapping of a Hong Kong bookseller taken to the mainland and interrogated on suspicion of selling dissident materials, the paper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Mourinho makes winning start with Spurs, VAR helps Liverpool

Jose Mourinho began life as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 3-2 victory at West Ham United -- they first away win in 10 months -- on a Saturday when the Premier Leagues pacesetters Liverpool and Leicester City also took three points.VAR ha...

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugitive

Chinese police said Saturday a man identified in foreign media as a Chinese spy who defected to Australia with a trove of intelligence on Beijings political interference operations in Hong Kong and overseas was an unemployed fraud fugitive....

Motor racing-Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. Team boss Mattia Binotto said after...

Hong Kong set to vote for district elections after months of violent protests

After months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, voters will have a chance to cast their opinion on the citys future through the district elections scheduled to be held on Sunday. The district council is one of the lowest rungs of Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019