Appeal Centre to not implement CAB in Assam, N-E states: Pro-talk faction ULFA leader

By Vikash Sharma The United Liberation Front of Asom's (ULFA) pro-talk faction's leader, Anup Chetia on Saturday appealed to the Centre to not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam and other North-East states.

Speaking to ANI, Chetia said, "I appeal to the centre to not implement CAB in Assam and North East states. We strongly oppose the Citizenship [Amendment] Bill. If this bill is passed then the indigenous identity, culture and languages will be finished not only in Assam but all over the North-Eastern region." "All the indigenous people of North East are now united. If you are bringing a CAB then what is the need of NRC?," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)