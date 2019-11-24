UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows a little - Savanta ComRes
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed a little since Wednesday, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Express newspaper.
The poll showed support for Johnson's Conservative Party was unchanged at 42%. Labour gained a point to 32%, while the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party were unchanged at 15% and 5%.
The online poll of 2,038 people was conducted on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.
