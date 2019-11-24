International Development News
Fadnavis attends meeting of Maha BJP MLAs

  Updated: 24-11-2019 16:28 IST
  Created: 24-11-2019 16:04 IST
Fadnavis attends meeting of Maha BJP MLAs
A meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAsis being held here on Sunday, a day after the sudden swearingin of party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister

Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Unionminister Raosaheb Danve are among those present at themeeting, held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar,party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

