Will ensure stable govt in Maharashtra, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will ensure a stable government in the state.

Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will ensure a stable government in the state. "Thank you Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, We will ensure a stable Government and will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," Pawar tweeted while re-tweeting a congratulatory message by the Prime Minister.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Textile and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders who congratulated him for forming the government along with Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar has also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Earlier today, the top court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

