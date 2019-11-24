Top Democrat: more testimony, hearings possible in Trump impeachment
The Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not rule out more depositions or public hearings in the case.
"We don't foreclose the possibility of more depositions, more hearings. We are in the process of getting more documents all the time. So that investigative work is being done. Representative Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee chairman, said on CNN's "State of the Union."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
