Would like to thank Muslim leaders, brothers for welcoming Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he would like to thank Muslim leaders and brothers of the country for welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute.

  Updated: 24-11-2019 21:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an election rally in Garhwa, Jharkhand on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he would like to thank Muslim leaders and brothers of the country for welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute. "People used to say the BJP will cheat them regarding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Now the time has come to build the temple. The Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict. I would like to thank Muslim leaders and brothers for welcoming and accepting this verdict," said Singh while addressing an election rally here.

Talking about the BJP-led Central government, Singh said: "You must have seen the Congress leaders have been accused of so many things. When our government was formed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me that our first aim is to fulfil the basic requirements of the people like roads, electricity, water, toilets and accommodation." "No government in independent India has done so much of works as has been done by the BJP in the past five years. BJP has worked so much from 2014 till 2019. I believe you people know this thing better than me," he said.

"Not only from India, but from across the globe no one can say that any Central government minister or the Prime Minister's image is maligned with corruption," he said. Singh further said that by the end of 2022, no person will be left homeless in India. They will be provided with pucca houses, he said.

"We are further trying to provide a tap in each household by the end of 2024. I believe that in the coming 10-12 years India will be among the top three countries of the world," said Singh. Stating about the Rafale jet, Defence Minister Singh said: "If India would have had the Rafale jet, there was no need of going to Pakistan to destroy the terror camps. We would have destroyed them from India itself." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

