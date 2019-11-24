International Development News
West Bengal: Mamata is in power because of police, says Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that she was in power in the state because of the police.

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo speaking to ANI on Sunday in Asansol. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that she was in power in the state because of the police. "Mamata Banerjee is in power because of the police. The moment she loses that shield, she will be thrown out of power," Supriyo told ANI.

The BJP leader added: "Now, the people want the hooliganism of Trinamool Congress to stop. The way they have vandalised our offices isn't acceptable. They know that voters are with us." His comments came after he visited one of three party offices allegedly vandalised by TMC workers in Barabani area.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said: "Let TMC do as much vandalism as it wants to do in the state. The people are not going to forgive them and everyone knows it." On November 18, TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP supporters and vandalised their offices in Barabani area. BJP alleged that the party offices at Gourandi, Kantapahari, and Jaugram were also vandalised by the TMC workers on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

