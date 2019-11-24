International Development News
Development News Edition

UP govt not acting against corrupt ministers to shield them: state Cong chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:53 IST
UP govt not acting against corrupt ministers to shield them: state Cong chief

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over cases of alleged corruption, the Congress on Sunday claimed that no action being taken against the concerned ministers pointed towards the government's guilt. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, while accusing the state government of indulging in "organised loot", told PTI that corruption cannot take place in the state without the matter coming to the notice of the Chief Minister.

He said that in the case of investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of state power employees' provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, action was initiated only against the junior level officers. "Can these officers commit any fraud without the consent of the minister of the department and principal secretary? This is impossible," he said, asking why no action was being initiated against UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma.

"In a government where every scheme is sent to the Cabinet for approval, then how can decisions which form the basis of the corruption be taken without the matter coming to the Chief Minister's notice," Lallu said. He claimed that owing to fear that a CBI probe in the matter will expose involvement of the minister and senior government officials, the government "out of fear" is yet to issue a recommendation letter for probe by the central agency.

Referring to the fraudulent withdrawal of salaries of Home Guards in the state, the UP Congress chief said the documents were set ablaze after a probe revealed that Rs 8 lakh was gobbled up in a district in the name of giving two months' salary to Home Guards personnel. "This means that scam amounting to hundreds of crore of rupees must have taken place in the state," Lallu said, adding that a lenient attitude was being maintained towards the then Home Guards Minister Anil Rajbhar.

"The reality of the good governance slogan of the BJP is out before the public," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloombergs bid injects a new level of uncertainty in...

Kerala: Devotees 'beaten up' during 'Theyyam' ritual, SHRC seeks report

Kerala State Human Rights Commission SHRC on Sunday registered suo moto case based on a video which went viral on social media in which a Theyyam was chasing and beating up devotees here. SHRC also sought a report from Kasargod district col...

Soccer-Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

Striker Beth England and midfielder Drew Spence netted two goals apiece as Chelsea smashed six past struggling Birmingham City to remain one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the FA Womens Super League FAWSL on Sunday...

Secretary of Navy says Trump's tweet is not a formal order

The secretary of the US Navy said he doesnt consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL. I need a formal order to act, Navy Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019