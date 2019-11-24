International Development News
Kejriwal appeals to people to help AAP fight Delhi polls, says party doesn't have money to fight elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people to help the AAP fight the upcoming assembly polls here as the party does not have the money to fight the elections. Kejriwal also said he will get the registry of houses in unauthorised colonies done and asked the people not to trust anyone till they get registry documents in their hand.

"We have done a lot of work in Delhi in the last five years. We do not even have the money to fight the elections, I did not earn a single penny in the last five years, it is you all who have to fight the elections for me," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying at a public meeting in north Delhi's Burari. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to regularise unauthorised colonies but does not want to grant registry.

He also questioned the move of the BJP-led central government to confer ownership rights to the residents of these colonies just before the assembly elections due early next year. "There are talks by the Centre to regularise the unauthorised colonies.

"I want to ask, why could they not do it in the last five years when I was improving the conditions by building roads, sewer and water connections in these colonies?," Kejriwal asked. On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that residents in these colonies would be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16 and they would get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application.

"Do not trust anyone until they (Centre) do not give you the registry," Kejriwal said, promising the crowd that he will do anything to take the registry for these colonies. He attacked the opposition parties for doing nothing for the progress of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

