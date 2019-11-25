Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen humbly' to voters after shock poll result
Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would "listen humbly" to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she leads.
"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," she said in a statement issued by the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
