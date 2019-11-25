International Development News
Bill to amend SPG Act introduced in Lok Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:28 IST
Amid slogan shouting by opposition members, a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy. This comes days after the government withdrew the elite security cover provided to members of the Gandhi family.

According to the proposed amendment, family members of former prime ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover. Now elite SPG commandos will protect only the prime minister. They can also protect former prime ministers depending on the threat perception to them..

