Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.
"We're a mess," Blair said at a Reuters Newsmaker event. "The buoyancy of the world economy has kept us going up to now, but should that falter, we will be in deep trouble."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
