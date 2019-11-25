International Development News
Development News Edition

UP assembly to hold spl session on Tues to mark 70th Constitution Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:34 IST
UP assembly to hold spl session on Tues to mark 70th Constitution Day

The Uttar Pradesh legislature will on Tuesday hold a special day-long session to commemorate the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. The session marking the Constitution Day, November 26, will start at 11 am with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint sitting of the assembly, said legislative sources.

During its special session, the assembly will deliberate upon the preamble of the Constitution besides the Fundamental Duties of citizens set out in Part IV-A of the Constitution. The session will also see the members deliberating upon the ideas and philosophies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect and the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 but it came into effect wholly on January 26, 1950 to commemorate the pledge of Purna Swaraj, passed in the Lahore session of the Congress on this day in 1930. Earlier on Oct 2, the state legislature had convened another special session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, the House house had held an uninterrupted 36-hour-long debate on sustainable development goals (SDGs), an idea espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

The special session on Bapu, however, had been boycotted by opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress. They are, however, expected to participate in the special session on Tuesday.

"We will participate in the special session," SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI. The Congress has also decided to attend the session this time while the BSP is also expected to participate.

PTI ABN RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA tells IndiGo to ground one old A320neo plane with unmodified PW engine for every new A320neo aircraft added to existing fleet.

DGCA tells IndiGo to ground one old A320neo plane with unmodified PW engine for every new A320neo aircraft added to existing fleet....

Unichem Lab shares rise over 12 pc after USFDA approval for hypertension drug

Unichem Laboratories shares on Monday surged over 12 per cent after the company got approval from the US health regulator for Atenolol tablets. Shares of the drug firm gained 12.08 per cent to settle at Rs 171.15 apiece on the BSE. It had z...

NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?" at the 11th annual lecture

Neemrana Rajasthan India, Nov 25 ANIBusinessWire India Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University NU hosted the 11th a...

UPDATE 1-Pope urges world leaders to renounce nuclear weapons during visit to Japan

Pope Francis appealed on Monday to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again, a day after he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs.Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019