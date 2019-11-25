International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong slams BJP over closure of irrigation cases in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:25 IST
Cong slams BJP over closure of irrigation cases in Maharashtra

Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Monday that the only decision it had taken in "public interest" was to close "all cases of corruption and malfeasance".

The opposition party's attack came after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday it had closed the probe into the alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in the state, adding that none of those was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra. No wonder, the only decision taken in 'public interest' by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance. The BJP way of probity in public life," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria launches first national sex offenders register

Nigeria launched its first national sexual offenders register on Monday, setting up a database of those convicted for sexual violence in a move seen as an important step towards clamping down on abuse. The Sexual Offender Register will cont...

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...

Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.As pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019