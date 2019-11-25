International Development News
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:31 IST
EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference
Image Credit: Pixabay

A majority of European Union lawmakers were hoping to symbolically declare a "climate emergency" on Monday, a week before a U.N. climate conference in Madrid.

Members of the European Parliament said the declaration would increase pressure on the incoming EU executive, expected to start work on Dec. 1, to take a stronger leading role in the global fight against climate change. "The EU must act together and lead by example in international climate negotiations through concrete actions and measures," the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the second-largest group of lawmakers in the parliament, said in a statement on Monday.

They planned to pass the declaration during a debate on the United Nations' COP25 climate summit, which opens on Dec. 2 in Madrid. Other political groups supporting the S&D's proposal included the Greens, the centrist Renew and the left-wing GUE, and it was expected to pass with support from independent lawmakers.

The parliament has repeatedly pressed the European Commission to take a stronger stance on climate change. The new president of the executive committee, Ursula von der Leyen, has said combating climate change will be among her top priorities and has set out a "European Green Deal" intended to achieve "climate neutrality" - or adding no greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond what can be absorbed - by 2050.

Current targets aim to cut the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 from 1990 levels. Von der Leyen hopes to raise the goal to at least 50%. All but three of the EU's 28 member states have signed up to this aim, but objections from Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic prevented the bloc promoting its stance at a U.N. climate action summit in September.

Several countries, regions, and organizations have symbolically declared a "climate emergency" to emphasize the urgency of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines

Iran will destroy the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia if they cross Tehrans red lines, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday.We have shown restraint ... we have shown patience...

US STOCKS-Futures move higher as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the worlds two largest economies were very close to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.Beijing and Washin...

Metal stocks in limelight; gain up to 7 pc

Metal stocks jumped up to 7 per cent on Monday on hopes that the US and China may strike an early deal to break the logjam in their trade war negotiations. Shares of Jindal Steel Power zoomed 7.24 per cent, Tata Steel climbed 4.99 per cent...

Maha drama: Sena-NCP-Cong to 'parade' 162 MLAs in Mumbai hotel

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has decided to parade 162 MLAs in a Mumbai five-star hotel on Monday evening in a show of united strength. The move w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019