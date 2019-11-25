YouGov to release MRP poll for UK election on Wednesday

Market research firm YouGov said it would publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britain's Dec. 12 at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll would be published first by The Times newspaper, YouGov said.

"YouGov's official MRP model accurately forecast the hung parliament in the 2017 General Election, even correctly projecting that seats such as Kensington & Chelsea and Canterbury would be won by the Labour Party," it said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

