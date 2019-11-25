Rajasthan Waqf Board gets new chief

Khanu Khan Budhwali was on Monday elected unopposed the new president of the Rajasthan Waqf Board. Authorities received only Khan's nomination during the election process.

Following the scrutiny, he was elected unopposed the president of the Waqf Board, an official statement said. He took charge of the board on Monday and later met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to extend gratitude.

