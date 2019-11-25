International Development News
Development News Edition

Oppn forces adjournment of Parliament proceedings over Maha govt issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:49 IST
Oppn forces adjournment of Parliament proceedings over Maha govt issue

The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy". Gandhi set the tone for the protests in the morning when he refused to ask a supplementary question during Question Hour in the lower house while two of his party MPs, Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam, carrying a big black banner that read 'Stop murder of democracy' entered the Well of the House.

The action of the two Congressmen drew the ire of Speaker Om Birla, who ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers after his warning to them to go back to their seats went unheeded. However, other Congress members, carrying placards with messages such as "save Constitution" and "save democracy", joined in and resisted their eviction from the House and were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

"There is no point in me asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," Gandhi said amid the fracas. Since the two Congress MPs were named by the Speaker, they were suspended for the day and were not present when the House reassembled at 2.00 PM. However, as the din continued, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Sources said Birla wanted apology from the two Kerala MPs for storming the Well with the banner, but Congress was not ready to apologise. Outside the House, Birla said,"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated."

Sources said it is being considered whether these two MPs can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans. While most Congress members were in the Well, those from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre from their seats.

Amid the sloganeering, four bills, including the one to amend the SPG Act, were introduced in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by opposition members seeking discussion on the happenings in Maharashtra, evoking sharp reactions from them as they raised slogans, prompting Naidu to adjourn the House.

Later at 2.00 PM when the House reassembled, the Congress, the Left, the DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet again, demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the issue is sub-judice, it cannot be discussed.

Congress members asked that if the matter was sub-judice, then why was Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi allowed to speak on the matter in the House. Earlier in the day, Naqvi had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

As the opposition continued to stall proceedings, the Upper House was adjourned for the day. Meanwhile, outside Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that women parliamentarians of his party were "manhandled" in Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Jothimani alleged that she was "manhandled". "It is sad that Ramya Haridas and me were manhandled, we have lodged complaint with the speaker," she told reporters.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue with the Speaker in his chamber saying that such incidents were uncalled for and should not happen, sources said. Countering Congress allegations, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Parliament cannot be allowed to become a place for "unruly" behaviour.

We outright condemn the reprehensible conduct of these MPs," Prasad said and also criticised senior Congress leaders who did "nothing" to prevent them. "These members have shamed Lok Sabha in front of the country," he said.

He was joined by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Joshi's deputy, and also rejected the Congress' claim that the marshals misbehaved with its woman MPs in the House, saying "everybody saw what happened".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Knives Out' - a whodunit set in contemporary America

Agatha Christie never imagined anything quite like this.Murder mystery Knives Out, arriving in U.S. and British movie theaters on Wednesday, maybe inspired by the work of the prolific British crime writer but its twist on the genre couldnt ...

Constitution Day: Oppn parties set to boycott joint sitting of Parliament, hold joint protest

Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The Congress,...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

Retail subscription for Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals 5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 680,254,540 shares, Samb...

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

Jozi Stars Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team. As soon as I dont perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team. I am not talking for this team only. This is someth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019