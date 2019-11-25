MSME sector to be encouraged to build daily-use items: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector will be encouraged to build daily- use items like cycles and non-polluting ovens. Banerjee said the state government is ready to provide land if anyone shows interest in setting up such units.

"We have discovered that many items which we need daily are inadequate in number when we require them the most. The MSME sector needs to be strengthened so that the daily-use items like cycles, stoves and sarees everything can be produced in large measures," she said while flagging off 12 relief vehicles for Cyclone Bulbul affected areas.

The state government has given around one crore cycles to students of classes IX to XII in government-run schools and madrashas since 2015-16 under the Sabooj Sathi scheme, the chief minister said. "How can we distribute more? There is no cycle manufacturing unit in the state. We also need skilled personnel to repair cycles," Banerjee said..

