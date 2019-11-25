West Bengal has adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any of the central government programmes, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan.

"They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would not like to declare it and I am fine with it as long as we get the job done (implementation of Poshan Abhiyan)," she said.

Speaking at an event on tackling malnutrition, Irani said, "West Bengal which does not get involved in any of the Government of India programmes, made sure that we sat at least at the officer-level if not at the political level to bridge those gaps".

