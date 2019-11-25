Shiv Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say will boycott joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday

Shiv Sena MPs on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party MPs met Gandhi and also conveyed that the party will be with the opposition to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

