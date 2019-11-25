International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis should resign if BJP wants to save its face: NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender resignation if BJP wants to save its face as more than 162 MLAs are with the Congress-Shiv Sena and NCP alliance, said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:36 IST
Fadnavis should resign if BJP wants to save its face: NCP's Nawab Malik
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender resignation if BJP wants to save its face as more than 162 MLAs are with the Congress-Shiv Sena and NCP alliance, said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday. "We have more than 162 MLAs with us, the government which Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has made is a fraud one. BJP still has time to save face by tendering (Devendra Fadnavis') resignation," Malik told ANI after meeting all the MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP at a Mumbai hotel in order to show strength.

Malik further said that NCP has full faith on the Supreme Court that it would ask for the floor test to be conducted tomorrow, following which the defeat of BJP government in the state would be imminent. "We have full faith that based on the Supreme Court's decision tomorrow, a floor test will be held in which they (BJP) will be defeated. If BJP tries to indulge in manipulation, we will do the same and snatch all their MLAs," Malik said.

On being asked about the prospects of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar returning under NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's leadership, he said, "Ajit Pawar is a part of the NCP and a member of the Pawar family. We are making efforts to ensure that he realises his mistake and comes back to the party's fold." Accusing BJP of trying to indulge in horse-trading, he said, "This incident in Maharashtra has revealed the true colours of BJP in front of the nation. In a democracy, the government is formed on the basis of the strength of one's MLAs, but BJP formed a government based on the faith that NCP and other party's MLAs can be brought. But they forgot that what they successfully carried out elsewhere could not be redone in Maharashtra."

The Supreme Court earlier today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state. The petitions were filed after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. This came when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had reached the final stage.

The order on whether the floor test will be conducted for proving the majority of the BJP-led Fadnavis government is expected to be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna today heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, expert doctors say.A m...

Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation, discusses to further strengthen ties

A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and co...

UPDATE 2-Two killed in Congo after protesters torch U.N. buildings over massacre

Two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo on Monday after protesters in the town of Beni set fire to the mayors office and several U.N. buildings in anger at a new round of violence by suspected Islamist rebels. Rebels ...

Opposition to boycott President's address at joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day

The Opposition parties are likely to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovinds address at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. The Opposition MPs said they will protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019