Fadnavis should resign if BJP wants to save its face: NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender resignation if BJP wants to save its face as more than 162 MLAs are with the Congress-Shiv Sena and NCP alliance, said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday. "We have more than 162 MLAs with us, the government which Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has made is a fraud one. BJP still has time to save face by tendering (Devendra Fadnavis') resignation," Malik told ANI after meeting all the MLAs of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP at a Mumbai hotel in order to show strength.

Malik further said that NCP has full faith on the Supreme Court that it would ask for the floor test to be conducted tomorrow, following which the defeat of BJP government in the state would be imminent. "We have full faith that based on the Supreme Court's decision tomorrow, a floor test will be held in which they (BJP) will be defeated. If BJP tries to indulge in manipulation, we will do the same and snatch all their MLAs," Malik said.

On being asked about the prospects of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar returning under NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's leadership, he said, "Ajit Pawar is a part of the NCP and a member of the Pawar family. We are making efforts to ensure that he realises his mistake and comes back to the party's fold." Accusing BJP of trying to indulge in horse-trading, he said, "This incident in Maharashtra has revealed the true colours of BJP in front of the nation. In a democracy, the government is formed on the basis of the strength of one's MLAs, but BJP formed a government based on the faith that NCP and other party's MLAs can be brought. But they forgot that what they successfully carried out elsewhere could not be redone in Maharashtra."

The Supreme Court earlier today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state. The petitions were filed after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. This came when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had reached the final stage.

The order on whether the floor test will be conducted for proving the majority of the BJP-led Fadnavis government is expected to be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna today heard the arguments put forth by counsels appearing for Governor, Maharashtra BJP and other parties. (ANI)

