Trump says he was sticking up for U.S. armed forces with comments on Spencer
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was sticking up for the U.S. armed forces with his critical comments about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired over the weekend.
"I think what I'm doing is sticking up for our armed forces," Trump said at an Oval Office meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov when asked about his comments.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired Spencer, saying the Navy chief had sought to cut a side deal with the White House that was "contrary to what we had agreed to and contrary to Secretary Spencer's public position" on a case involving Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
