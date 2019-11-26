International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese state media say Hong Kong elections 'skewed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:40 IST
Chinese state media say Hong Kong elections 'skewed'
Image Credit: ANI

Chinese state media on Tuesday sought to downplay and discredit the results of Hong Kong elections that delivered a stunning victory for pro-democracy candidates and a stinging rebuke to the pro-Beijing establishment. Local elections in the semi-autonomous city revealed broad public support for a protest movement that has stirred months of violence, as candidates seeking to loosen control by China seized an overwhelming majority of the 452 elected seats.

But the election winners were not mentioned in Chinese-language state media on Tuesday, including official broadcaster CCTV and Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily. The People's Daily said "social unrest... has seriously disrupted the electoral process."

An editorial in the English-language version of China Daily said the poll was "skewed by intimidation" and "dirty tricks". The editorial said "violent intimidation tactics were intended to reduce the exposure and visibility of pro-establishment candidates".

"External forces that have helped stoke the months-long anti-government campaign in the special administrative region also contributed greatly to damaging the election chances of pro-establishment candidates," it said. A commentary in English on official news agency Xinhua said that the election "fell victim" to "rioters".

"Campaigns of some patriotic candidates were seriously disrupted, and their offices were trashed and set ablaze," it said Tuesday. "One candidate was injured in an attack. Harassment on patriotic candidates occurred on the voting day."

The commentary went on to give its support to city leader Carrie Lam, and said the "Hong Kong community should also correctly understand the relationship between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland". The Tuesday front page of the nationalistic Global Times said the election had sparked "reflection" but warned it was "highly politicized amid ongoing social unrest".

The article went on to quote experts saying there was "no need to over-interpret the victory of pan-democrats". Global Times said that "under the plurality voting system... the opposition won 80 percent of seats with only 60 percent of the vote".

On Monday evening, the flagship Chinese news program Xinwen Lianbo also did not mention the Hong Kong elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019