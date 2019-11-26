International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolivia edges toward peace as torn country mourns its deadly clashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolivia edges toward peace as torn country mourns its deadly clashes
Image Credit:

Bolivians have taken down roadblocks and struck peace deals after a month of protests and deadly clashes that have convulsed the nation after a disputed election in October and the resignation of long-term leader Evo Morales. But fast-moving probes into Morales' former supporters have threatened to reignite hostilities and derail deals with protest and union leaders aimed at bringing peace to the country.

On Monday, anti-government protesters in Sacaba, a city in the mountainous region of Cochabamba that has been hit hard by violence, held a moment of silence for nine people killed in clashes with security forces this month. "May there be peace in Bolivia and no more massacres," said Gregoria Siles, an indigenous mother of five whose 26-year-old son was killed in the clashes, weeping as she showed a framed picture of him to journalists and others. "He was my only son."

At least 33 people have been killed since the Oct. 20 vote, 30 since the interim president, Jeanine Áñez, took office nearly two weeks ago. The deaths have raised pressure on Añez's interim government, with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission visiting the country to investigate potential human rights violations.

Morales backers blame Añez for the violence and say her government is persecuting his supporters. Áñez and the military accuse Morales, now in Mexico, and his allies of stoking unrest in a bid to destabilize her government. But in most of Bolivia, signs pointed to the worst of the violence winding down as sparring politicians and protest leaders shifted their focus to new elections.

On Sunday, Áñez signed into law requiring new elections, a move that has the backing of Morales' leftist party. "We are returning to normal after something so hard and so dramatic, but I think we are moving forward," Áñez said.

GRADUAL TRUCE IN COCHABAMBA In deals struck with union and protest leaders, Áñez' government committed to withdrawing troops from most protest areas, releasing scores of arrested demonstrators and repealing a law that gave the military broad discretion in the use of force.

But the government rejected demands for tough-talking Interior Minister Arturo Murillo to resign, or to provide guarantees that protest leaders would not face prosecution. On Monday, Murillo said an arrest warrant had been issued for one of Morales' key advisers over allegations of terrorism and sedition stemming from comments that Bolivia would turn into a "modern Vietnam" under Áñez.

Another ally of Morales was arrested at a news conference, accused of instigating deadly violence. Bolivia, which Morales led since 2006, spiraled into chaos after the October election was mired in controversy amid evidence it had been rigged in the leftist leader's favor. Morales was forced to resign amid widespread protests and after police and the military withdrew their backing.

Morales' Nov. 10 resignation, however, sparked a violent and volatile period as his supporters blockaded strategic routes to stop the flow of fuel and food to major cities, and the military was mobilized against them. In Sacaba, Andrónico Rodríguez, a key coca farmer union boss whom many had expected to be the presidential candidate for Morales' party in 2024 elections, told Reuters that protesters would now work to "pacify the country and prepare for the next election."

He warned, however, that the interim government needed to back down from its "radical" stance. "We're entering a truce gradually," he said. "If they don't fulfill their promises we'll start blockades with even more strength."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019