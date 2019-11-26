International Development News
Development News Edition

People in power trying to circumvent values of Constitution:Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the government, saying people in power in the country are trying to "circumvent" values of the Constitution and attempting to weaken powers of the people in a democracy. The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

The Congress leader also said that on Constitution Day, people should take an oath to stand by tenets enshrined in the Constitution to take on money and muscle power. "Today is Constitution Day and people in power are circumventing the values of the Constitution and weakening the power of the people in a democracy by promoting money power," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Constitution day today, Home Minister Amit Shah greets citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being celebrated today to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. As a true sentinel of the Cons...

J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Two Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday evening in Kashmirs Pulwama. One of the terrorists, identified as Irfan Naira, active since 2016, was a category A terrorist. He was a close asso...

DLF Promenade Dedicates the Month of November to Shine the Spotlight on Men

Celebrating men beyond an international day in the month of November, DLF Promenade is honouring men and the diverse role they play, throughout the month. With various fun activities, exciting shopping offers and promotions across brands, ...

TN Ayyappa devotee dies on way to Sabarimala

A 29-year-old Ayyappa devotee from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who was on his way to the Lord Ayyappa temple here for darshan, died due to suspected heart attack on Tuesday morning, police said. The man identified as Matheswaran developed une...
