Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being celebrated today to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Constitution day today, Home Minister Amit Shah greets citizens
Amit Shah [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being celebrated today to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. "As a true sentinel of the Constitution, the Modi government is committed to work for the welfare of the 130 crore Indians as well as to maintain the unity and integrity of the country by following the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar ji. Greetings to all the countrymen on the Constitution Day," he tweeted.

"The Constitution is the soul of our democracy. Our constitution, which binds the world's largest democracy in the thread of unity, is also federal and unitary," the Union Minister said in another tweet. November 26, which was earlier celebrated as Law Day, marks the day when India had adopted its Constitution back in 1949, more than two years after attaining independence from the British rule.

Constitution Day is celebrated to mark the adopting of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on 26th January 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution.

The declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai. (ANI)

