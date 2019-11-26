International Development News
Guv addresses joint sitting of UP legislature on Constitution day, Cong boycotts

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday addressed the special joint sitting of both the houses of the state legislature to commemorate 70 years of adoption of the Constitution even as the Congress boycotted the proceedings alleging that the BJP was "killing" the Constitution. Speaking on the aims and ideals of the Constitution, the governor stressed on the role of governments in achieving this goal.

The governor referred to the successful holding of major events such as the 'Kumbh Mela' and 'Dev Deepavali' by the UP government and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation. While the SP, BSP and other parties were present during the address, the Congress boycotted the proceedings.

"While the BJP is lauding the Constitution inside the House, it is killing the same in Maharashtra. We stand by the Constitution but protest its misuse," Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona told PTI. The party members also protested inside the assembly premises before commencement of the session, carrying placards which read "Maharashtra mein lokrantra ki hatya" (murder of democracy in Maharashtra).

Samajwadi Party members also staged "Samvidhan Bachao" dharna in front of the statue of former prime minister Chowdhury Charan Singh. "The BJP is not following the Constitution and is working against it. The entire country is seeing its deeds. We are here to protest the BJP and protect the Constitution," SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said.

During the special session, the legislature will deliberate upon the Preamble as well as the fundamental duties of citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

