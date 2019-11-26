International Development News
Development News Edition

Public welcome to pay last respects to late AmaXhosa King at funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa honored the late King Zwelonke by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty.

Public welcome to pay last respects to late AmaXhosa King at funeral
The King’s funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SABCNewsOnline)

Members of the public are welcome to pay their last respects to the late AmaXhosa King, Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu, at his memorial service and funeral taking place this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa honored the late King Zwelonke by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for His Majesty.

The King's funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion. Sigcawu passed away last Thursday.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

The President is expected to deliver the eulogy on Friday when the king will be laid to rest.

The Official Memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at the East London Abbotsford Christian Centre in Eastern Cape.

The funeral will be held on Friday at the King's residence, Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale, Eastern Cape. The burial will take place in the same compound.

Members of the public who wish to send messages of condolence to the family and friends of King Sigcawu are advised to make use of condolence books available at the following points:

The Union Buildings

Parliament

Tuynhuys

Office of the Premier, Eastern Cape

Provincial Legislatures

Nqadu Great Place

Amathole District Municipality

Mnquma Local Municipality and Mbhashe Local Municipality

Department of Communication (GCIS Head office)

Premier's Offices

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Mimi' not a serious, preachy film on surrogacy: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon said her forthcoming film Mimi wont be a documentary-style take on surrogacy and deals with the subject in an entertaining, fun manner. Kriti has reunited with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Trip...

Alembic gets USFDA nod for Silodosin capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Silodosin capsules used in treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration US...

Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits -NTV

Turkish interest rates and inflation are on the path to desired levels despite all the pressures and both will fall to single digits in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters o...

BookMyForex expands services to launch tours and activity reservations

Gurugram Haryana India, Nov 26 ANINewsVoir BookMyForex.com, Indias largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world-class tours and activities booking on its website. Travelers will now be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019