UK Conservatives raised more than Labour in third quarter of 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party raised 5.8 million pounds ($7.4 million) from donations and public funds in the third quarter of this year, just beating the opposition Labour Party which raised 5.5 million pounds, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Britain's electoral watchdog, the Electoral Commission, said the Brexit Party came third, raising 3.4 million pounds in the three months from July 1 to Sept. 30, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 3.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

