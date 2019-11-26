Secularism under threat: M K Narayanan

Former West Bengal governor and national security advisor M K Narayanan Tuesday said secularism enshrined in the Constitution is under threat. The choice is not between development and democracy, he said adding progress does not mean suppressing democratic rights and liberal values, he said while addressing the special session of West Bengal assembly on 'Constitution Day' to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Narayanan was the governor of Bengal from 2010-2014. "Just like several other principles enshrined in our Constitution, secularism is under threat in present day situation. Pluralism too is under threat," Narayanan said.

He shared the view of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on strengthening federal structure of the country. States are not subordinate to the Centre as both draw their strength from the Constitution of India, he added..

