Devendra Fadnavis's resignation is victory of people
Devendra Fadnavis's resignation is victory of peopleof Maharashtra: NCP leader Nawab Malik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
