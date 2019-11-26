International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong MLA's reference to Maharashtra developments triggers ruckus in Haryana Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:26 IST
Cong MLA's reference to Maharashtra developments triggers ruckus in Haryana Assembly

The special session of the Haryana Assembly to mark the Constitution Day witnessed a brief ruckus on Tuesday when Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary referred to the political developments in Maharashtra as a "sad travesty". During her speech in the House, Choudhary said everyone could see what was happening in Maharashtra.

"Everyone can see what is happening in Maharashtra. It is something we have been reading for the past more than 10 days. It is a sad travesty that when constitutional heads bend backwards to please their political masters and thus, they subvert the Constitution," she said. As soon as the Tosham MLA had said this, state Home Minister Anil Vij got up and said that during the period when President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress and Shiv Sena had got enough time to stake claim if they wanted.

Attacking the Congress, Vij said, "On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi trampled the Constitution, but why don't they talk about that? People were sent behind bars, why don't you make a mention of that?" "You are casting aspersion on constitutional heads, what wrong did he do. You should not make such irresponsible statements," he said.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta intervened at this point, directing members to stick to their speeches on Constitution Day and not get into political controversies. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the discussion started on a good note but when things are connected with some incidents, controversies will get raked up.

"And when you talk about incidents, there are many examples in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, when Congress ruled for so long, not everything was hunky dory," he said. Khattar also made a mention of how Bhajan Lal had managed to topple Chaudhary Devi Lal in 1979, who was all set to take oath as chief minister.

"Rather than going into such controversies, our focus is that Constitution is supreme. As many as 104 amendments have taken place in our Constitution, we don't have any objection to discussions, but if anyone takes support of incidents and refers to any party, any government or raise a question mark on anyone occupying the constitutional post, then that is not a correct thing," Khattar told the House. Kiran Choudhary, however, said she was only speaking about Constitution and not beyond that.

"We attained freedom after a great deal of struggle by our martyrs, freedom fighters and countless unsung heroes. We have to introspect and see that 70 years down the line, where we are headed. We have to uphold the Constitution and see that nobody tampers with it. "We are all lawmakers, we are all elected representatives and if we are not going to uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit then we will be failing in our duty and duty to the country and to the people who have elected us," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...

Woman held with nearly 1 kg charas in Kullu

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said. The contraband was recovered from Primi Devis quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar te...

Canadian National Railway strike: Teamsters Canada confirms 'progress' in talks

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the countrys longest rail stoppage in a decade. There has been progress at the table, Teamsters spokes...

Oppn parties demand immediate inventory of Lord Jagannath's

Hours after Law Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly that the government has no plans to open Lord Jagannaths Ratna Bhandar, opposition parties and servitors on Tuesday demanded an immediate inventory of gold and silver ornaments stored i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019