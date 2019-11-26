International Development News
Constitutional spirit behind smooth working of executive, legislature and judiciary: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:26 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday credited the spirit of Indian Constitution, adopted 70 years ago on this day, for smooth functioning of the country's legislature, executive and judiciary with a fine balance among them. Gehlot made the remark while addressing a gathering at Birla auditorium on the the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Describing legislature, executive and judiciary as the "three pillars of democracy", Gehlot said these pillars draw their strength from the spirit of Constitution, which has been able to keep the country's democracy intact. The chief minister, however, claimed that there is "an atmosphere of fear" currently prevalent in the country and said it is the duty of every responsible citizen to put forward his/her voice in the interest of the nation.

"Being the head of a big state like Rajasthan, it is my duty to put forward my voice also. Rajasthan is the state which has followed Indian culture, customs and traditions and worked with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam'. "This spirit will increase the reputation of our country around the world," he said.

Justice Sabina of the Rajasthan High Court also spoke on the occasion. She said the Constitution is the supreme law of the country, safeguarding the rights of the citizens and expects them to perform their Fundamental Duties.

"The preamble is the soul of our Constitution which reflects the aims and aspirations of the people of India," she said. The chief minister and other dignitaries also launched a signature campaign to generate greater awareness about the Fundamental Duties, enshrined in the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

