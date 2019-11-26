International Development News
Development News Edition

Those trying to destroy Constitution will never succeed,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:42 IST
Those trying to destroy Constitution will never succeed,

Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a "government at midnight in Maharashtra", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis resignation has shown that the Constitution cannot be subverted. Devendra Fadnavis should not have taken the oath as chief minister of Maharashtra when he did not have the numbers, she said while addressing a special session of the West Bengal Assembly to observe the Constitution Day.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed that Fadnavis has to prove his majority in the assembly on Wednesday. The BJP leader then resigned from his post - only three days after he was sworn-in - saying he did not have majority. "Efforts are on to destroy the Constitution. We have heard about freedom at midnight but have never heard of government at midnight," the chief minister said.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the Constitution and it is the best gift as we mark 70 years of adoption of the Constitution," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said. While talking to reporters later, Banerjee questioned the role of certain governors and said the post is being "badly misused" in West Bengal.

"In my state, the post of the governor is being badly misused. No one should forget that the post of the governor is a nominated one, but the state government is elected. We are not at the mercy of anyone," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Need internet curbs as attempts made on social media to instigate people, J&K Adm tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday justified imposition of internet curbs in the erstwhile state post abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said attempts were made on social media to instigate people for Jihad by separatists...

Malta's tourism minister quits in ongoing scandal over journalist's murder

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned on Tuesday in an escalating scandal over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia but denied any involvement in the case which has rocked Malta. Earlier on Tuesday, the government chief of ...

Soccer-Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Womens Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australias Melbourne Victory 4-0. Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam...

Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019