International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK minister Raab booed after refusing to talk to grieving parents in U.S. case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:12 IST
UPDATE 1-UK minister Raab booed after refusing to talk to grieving parents in U.S. case

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was booed after refusing to stop and talk to the grieving parents of a man who was killed in a road accident involving a U.S. diplomat's wife, British television channels reported on Tuesday.

The case of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, has caused difficulties for Raab since Sacoolas left Britain claiming diplomatic immunity, outraging many Britons. Arriving at an election candidates' debate in his parliamentary constituency on Monday night, Raab refused to stop for a conversation with Tim Dunn, Harry Dunn's father, who has publicly criticised Raab's handling of the case.

"We feel he's lied to us two or three times in meetings and in statements he's made in the (House of) Commons," Tim Dunn later told reporters outside the debate venue, a church in a southwest suburb of London. "And we feel that people should know how he really is as a gentleman and how he comes across to us as our family."

Footage of the two men's brief exchange, broadcast by ITV, showed Raab telling Dunn that he would be happy to see him any time but did not want to keep the audience inside the debate venue waiting. After Dunn repeated his request to talk to him, Raab pointed his finger at Dunn, saying it was "not on" that Dunn was trying to talk to him "right in front of the cameras", then turned away and strode off.

Dunn and a group of his supporters were denied access to the debate venue. The BBC quoted a member of staff at the church saying this was due to fire safety concerns. The group waited until the end of the debate and booed Raab as he left.

Raab is campaigning for re-election to parliament in the Dec. 12 vote. His predecessor as Conservative member of parliament for the same constituency, who disagrees with the ruling party's policy to "get Brexit done", has urged voters to shun Raab and instead vote for the Liberal Democrat candidate. The Foreign Office declined to comment specifically on what happened on Monday night. "We have done everything we can properly to clear a path so that justice can be done for Harry's family," a spokeswoman said.

The Conservative Party did not respond to requests for comment. The case of Harry Dunn gained international prominence when his parents met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House and he tried to persuade them to meet with Sacoolas, who was in the building at the same time.

The parents, who had not been told she would be there, declined. They want Sacoolas to return to Britain to face police questioning about the crash that killed their son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Global oil consumption remains sluggish: Kemp

Global oil consumption has apparently accelerated since mid-year as lower prices filter through the supply chain, increasing demand and avoiding a big increase in inventories.But all may not be as it seems. Much of the growth has come from ...

Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

A private builder allegedly involved in constructing and and selling flats illegally in Greater Noidas Shahberi, where two adjoining buildings had collapsed in 2018 killing nine people, was arrested on Tuesday said police. Usman Mohammad Qu...

Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States

Brazils government on Tuesday sent to the Senate the nomination of career-diplomat Nestor Forster to be ambassador to the United States, ending a saga in which President Jair Bolsonaro tried to nominate his own son for the role. Forster, wh...

Temperatures plummet as rains lash parts of Pb, Hry

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rain on Tuesday causing the maximum temperatures to drop by several notches below normal, the Met office said. Chandigarh received 5.8 mm of rainfall followed by Ludhiana and Patiala 3 mm each, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019