Placards demanding Ajit's return outside Sena-NCP-Cong meet
Hours after he resigned as deputy Chief Minister, some NCP workers on Tuesday hailed Ajit Pawar and demanded that he return to the party fold. Placards reading "Dada we love you" and "ekach vaada, Ajit Dada (Only one promise -- Ajit Dada)" were raised outside a hotel here where a joint meeting of the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress leaders is underway.
Ajit Pawar broke ranks with his party and supported the BJP. He was sworn in as deputy CM alongwith Devendra Fadnavis as CM last Saturday. Ajit was sacked as the NCP's legislature party leader the same day, but he continued to be part of the NCP.
Both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned earlier in the day. While the NCP leader remained incommunicado, Fadnavis said that Ajit told him that he was quitting for "personal reasons"..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- NCP
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
ALSO READ
Cong, NCP should bury differences to come up with common minimum program in Maharashtra's interest: Raut
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
Responsibility of 'all of us' to give alternative: NCP
Congress-NCP to support Shiv Sena from outside: sources
Cong, NCP will decide together: Pawar on Maha impasse