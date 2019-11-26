Maharashtra issue echoes in Punjab Assembly

The developments related to government formation in Maharashtra echoed in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, with members of the ruling Congress trying to corner the SAD-BJP over the issue and the opposition targeting the treasury benches over the recent murder of a Dalit in Sangrur. The SAD-BJP also brought up the Emergency imposed in the country by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government at the Centre.

A special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha was convened on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Assembly also passed an official resolution which "underscores the importance of preserving the basic structure of the Constitution and thereby, strengthening democracy and democratic institutions and traditions in the country".

Taking part in the debate over the resolution, Punjab minister and senior party leader Tript Singh Bajwa took a dig at the Maharashtra governor, without naming him, for inviting the BJP to form a government early in the morning. "A joke has gone viral on social media in which a question is being asked who gets up early in the morning. Administering oath in early morning is making a mockery of the Constitution and we should not indulge in it," he said in the House.

Congress' Raj Kumar Verka also raised the issue of Maharashtra in the House, saying he was pained to see the Constitution being "torn apart" and thanked the Supreme Court for saving democracy. Other members, including AAP's Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Harpal Singh Cheema, too raised the issue of the developments in Maharashtra.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in response, took up the issue of the killing of a Dalit in Sangrur and the Emergency imposed in the country by the Indira Gandhi-led government at the Centre. SAD MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, while referring to the death of Jagmail Singh, said that it showed the existence of "inequality" in the society and while demanding punishment for the accused at the earliest, he also accused the ruling party of giving "false hopes" of a government job to a member of the victim's family.

Jagmail Singh was mercilessly thrashed and allegedly forced to drink urine in a village in Punjab's Sangrur district. His legs had to be amputated because of an infection and he died on November 16 while undergoing treatment. While Akali leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa raised the issue of Emergency, saying the basic rights of people were snatched when it was imposed, SAD leader Bikram Sing Majithia accused the previous Congress government of imposing President's rule the maximum number of times in the country.

