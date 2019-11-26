Tiwari thanks Modi, Puri for Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for introducing a Bill in Lok Sabha to give ownership right to people living in unauthorised colonies. "Now that all the constraints have been removed and the work of registry will start soon," he said.

Tiwari alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government remained the "biggest obstacle" in the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital and that the previous Congress dispensation distributed "false" provisional certificates to their residents to garner votes. The Bill provides a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)