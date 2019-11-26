International Development News
Development News Edition

Khattar launches drive to apprise people of Fundamental Duties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:31 IST
Khattar launches drive to apprise people of Fundamental Duties
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched a drive to apprise citizens, specially the younger generation, of Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution. Addressing the special session of the Haryana assembly earlier to commemorate 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Khattar told the House of his intent to launch the drive.

The campaign will last till April 14, 2020, the 129th birth anniversary of the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, he said. As part of the campaign, various government departments will be organising a series of talks, seminars, quiz competition, elocution contest, debates, essay writing and painting competitions etc.

Addressing the House, Khattar reminded that the Constitution, which gives citizens a series of basic rights, also sets out some basic duties for all citizens. "I believe in any civilized society, rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. Recently we have celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He had said: 'Right is the duty well performed and that the right is the right discharge of duty," said Khattar.

"It is, however, a bitter truth that since independence, the basic rights in our country have been emphasized upon much more than the basic duties. Initially it was also necessary, but now the time has come for all citizens to strictly follow their basic duties as well to further strengthen our democracy," said the chief minister. Khattar also urged all the members of the House play their "very important role" in apprising citizens of their fundamental duties.

On the occasion, political leaders hailed B R Ambedkar on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the need of the hour is to make more and more people aware of the power of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019