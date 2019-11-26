International Development News
JMM manifesto promises 67 pc reservation for ST, OBC, SC

  PTI
  • |
  Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:33 IST
The main opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday pledged to provide 67 per cent reservation to STs, OBCs and SCs, and promises government jobs to local people if it formed the government in the state after the Assembly elections. Releasing the party's manifesto for the polls, JMM president Shibu Soren and his son Hemant said unemployed graduates and post-graduates would be given an allowance of Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively every month.

If the JMM came to power, 75 per cent jobs in the private sector would be reserved for locals, it said. The party, which has formed an alliance with the Congress and the RJD, said it would provide 28 per cent reservation to the Schedule Tribes, 27 per cent to Other Backward Classes and 12 per cent to Schedule Castes.

Earnings of every poor family would be assured at Rs 72,000 per annum, it said and promised pension of Rs 2500 per month for the elderly and differently-abled people. "Within two years of formation of the government, all vacancies in different government departments will be filled up with the youths of Jharkhand under the Local Policy," the manifesto promised.

It said tenders of up to Rs 25 crore would be reserved for the natives of Jharkhand only and "Bhoomi Adhikar Kanoon" (Right to Land Act) would be introduced to give land to landless people. Land lying vacant for five years would be taken back and returned to the original owners, the manifesto said.

"Within three months of government formation, the government will recommend to the Centre to incorporate Ho (a tribal language) in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," it said. Banks for women would be set up in the state to provide loan up to Rs 50,000 without any guarantor, the manifesto said adding that Rs 2000 would be given to women from poor families towards kitchen expenses.

For farmers, Kisan Bank would be set up, minimum support price (MSP) for agriculture produce and fruits would be earmarked, it said adding that the MSP for paddy would be between Rs 2300 and Rs 2700. If the JMM formed a government, the manifesto said, it would not acquire agriculture land for private companies.

The man-days under MG-NREGA would be increased to 150 days in a year, the manifesto said. The Sachar Committee recommendations would be implemented for the benefit of the minorities, it said, adding Madarsa Boards and Urdu Academy would be set up.

Of the 81 seats in the state, the JMM is contesting in 43 while its alliance partners Congress and the RJD are fighting in 31 and seven seats respectively. The five-phase elections will be held between November 30 and December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

