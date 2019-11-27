What happened in Maharashtra is slap on BJP's face: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the collapse of BJP government in Maharashtra is a "slap on the face" of the ruling party. "What has happened in Maharashtra is a slap on the face of BJP. How could Fadnavis take oath knowing he did not have the majority? It was a violation of the constitution. Narendra Modi was equally involved in this insult to democracy, he was also hand in glove," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters said.

The Supreme Court mandated a floor test in Maharashtra yesterday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath last week. Hours later Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders combined met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

