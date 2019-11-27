WB Guv surprised for Mamata not present at Raj Bhawan Constitution Day function

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed surprise that no invitee from the state government participated at the Raj Bhawan Constitution Day function in which personal communication was sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a month back.

In a tweet, Dhankhar said, "Raj Bhawan Constitution Day was planned a month in advance and personal communication was sent to Hon'ble CM a month back followed by a tentative program with her prominent participation. Others were also invited at the same time. Surprised that no invitee from Government participated."

Regarding the Constitution Day, the West Bengal Governor said, "This Constitution Day was indeed special and unique due to welcome historical step of the Parliament at the visionary initiative of Prime Minister as regards an end to the aberration of Article 370. I beseech all who have a problem with it to reflect within. For us Nation First." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)