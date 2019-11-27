International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata invited to Thackeray swearing-in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:03 IST
Mamata invited to Thackeray swearing-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to the swearing-in of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, sources at the CMO here said on Wednesday. The invitation to Banerjee, who is a staunch critic of the BJP, for the Thursday oath taking reached the CMO Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Whether Banerjee will be in Mumbai for the swearing-in is yet to be confirmed, the sources said. Thackeray will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at the Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai on Thursday evening, a month after the results of the Assembly polls were announced due to a slew political developments in the state.

The state had been under President's Rule for 13 days between November 12 and 23 after no political party was able to form a government. The BJP-led government, which was formed with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon when Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as chief minister.

The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Online registration opens for girls in five Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday notified that online registration is now open for girls for admissions to Class VI in five Sainik schools for the academic session 2020-21. The schools are in Chandrapur Maharashtra, Bijapur Karnataka, K...

China says developed countries lack 'political will' on climate goals

Beijing, Nov 27 AFP Beijing on Wednesday accused developed countries including the US of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing controversial issues including climate compensation. China is the worlds secon...

Human beings responsible for climate change, need to change mindset: Suresh Prabhu

Human beings are responsible for climate change and need to change mindset to protect the environment, former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday while inaugurating a four-day film festival to spread awareness about po...

India successfully thwarted Pak's attempts to paint alarmist situation after J-K move: Jaishankar

India has successfully thwarted Pakistans attempts to present an alarmist situation in the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He said Pakistan repeatedly reso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019