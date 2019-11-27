CG: Sand miner held for threatening BJP MLA; din in House

A BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh was allegedly threatened over phone by a sand miner on Tuesday night, following which he was arrested, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday which witnessed an uproar over the issue. BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik raised the issue on floor of the House.

"How the accused dared to threaten a legislator (Ajay Chandrakar) and it seems he enjoys protection (from highly-placed people)," Kaushik said. Sahu said the sand miner, identified as Jaspal Singh Randhawa from Durg district, was arrested under section 151 of the CrPC on Tuesday night for allegedly threatening Chandrakar, a former minister, with dire consequences, over phone.

"Randhawa told investigators that he called up and threatened Chandrakar because two persons are currently carrying out sand mining operations in Dhamtari district, the home district of Chandrakar, which affected his mining work," Sahu said. Sahu said MLA Chandrakar refused to lodge an FIR in the matter.

"Additional security was provided to the MLA on Tuesday night itself but was withdrawn after he returned it," the home minister said, adding that Chandrakar can lodge a report on the issue if he wished so. Chandrakar said the villages (Devri, Biloda, Hathband and Amlidih where Randhawa claims to have mining operations) mentioned by the home minister are not part of his constituency.

Chandrakar also clarified he had no role in Randhawa's mining operations allegedly coming to a halt. "I also do not have any connection with other sand miners in the area," he added.

After Sahu assured strong action against Randhawa, MLAs of the BJP, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) demanded a discussion over alleged illegal sand mining by moving an adjournment motion notice. When the chair denied the discussion, Opposition members created a ruckus, which led to adjournment of the House..

