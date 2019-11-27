International Development News
Development News Edition

CG: Sand miner held for threatening BJP MLA; din in House

  • PTI
  • Raipur
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:28 IST
A BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh was allegedly threatened over phone by a sand miner on Tuesday night, following which he was arrested, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday which witnessed an uproar over the issue. BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik raised the issue on floor of the House.

"How the accused dared to threaten a legislator (Ajay Chandrakar) and it seems he enjoys protection (from highly-placed people)," Kaushik said. Sahu said the sand miner, identified as Jaspal Singh Randhawa from Durg district, was arrested under section 151 of the CrPC on Tuesday night for allegedly threatening Chandrakar, a former minister, with dire consequences, over phone.

"Randhawa told investigators that he called up and threatened Chandrakar because two persons are currently carrying out sand mining operations in Dhamtari district, the home district of Chandrakar, which affected his mining work," Sahu said. Sahu said MLA Chandrakar refused to lodge an FIR in the matter.

"Additional security was provided to the MLA on Tuesday night itself but was withdrawn after he returned it," the home minister said, adding that Chandrakar can lodge a report on the issue if he wished so. Chandrakar said the villages (Devri, Biloda, Hathband and Amlidih where Randhawa claims to have mining operations) mentioned by the home minister are not part of his constituency.

Chandrakar also clarified he had no role in Randhawa's mining operations allegedly coming to a halt. "I also do not have any connection with other sand miners in the area," he added.

After Sahu assured strong action against Randhawa, MLAs of the BJP, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) demanded a discussion over alleged illegal sand mining by moving an adjournment motion notice. When the chair denied the discussion, Opposition members created a ruckus, which led to adjournment of the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recommende...

Nobel winner Mahfouz lives on in Cairo's alleyways

The legacy of Islamic Cairos most famous son Naguib Mahfouz lives on in its winding lanes more than three decades after he became the only Arab to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. A mosaic of the bespectacled author overlooks a market te...

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...
